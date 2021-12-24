WGMD Fishing Report 12-23-21

While the weather on Thursday was cold and windy that didn’t discourage anglers from catching rockfish out of the ocean along the New Jersey coast. Friday will see southwest winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 going down to 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 then dropping off to 5 to 10 late in the day. Seas will run 3 to 4 feet. On Christmas Day the wind will be southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and 3-to-4-foot seas.

When I spoke with Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina in the late morning, he was cleaning four slot rockfish that came in from the ocean off of New Jersey between Cape May and Wildwood. I called back in the late afternoon and he said he had cleaned 15 during the day. The fish hit either MOJOs or Stretch 25s or 30s. The most productive speed for trolling these lures is as slow as the boat will go.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said their boats had not returned by 3:30 when I called.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.