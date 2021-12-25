WGMD Fishing Report 12-24-21

First and foremost, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and I hope Santa left you everything you asked for. Once again, I was disappointed. No 73-Spencer under my tree or tied up at the dock at Indian River Marina. Guess I will have to be a better boy next year.

Small craft advisories are up for today and Sunday with winds out of the southwest at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 and 4 to 6-foot seas. On Sunday the wind will be from the northwest at 15 to 20 with gusts to 30 and 3 to 5-foot seas.

As of my last reports they were still catching plenty of big rockfish in the ocean close to shore between Cape May and Wildwood, New Jersey. John Hazzard, John Mancuso and Bob Fitzgerald had lots of big rockfish there. They had two rods set up trolling Stretches and MOJOs and both stayed loaded up all day. An easy limit of slots and plenty of over slot fish. You do need a New Jersey FIN number to fish these waters.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.