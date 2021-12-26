WGMD Fishing Report 12-25-21

I don’t think anyone went fishing on Christmas Day since there was a small craft advisory flying as well as the big holiday. I used to know families that went duck hunting every Christmas morning, then came home, had a big breakfast, opened gifts then slept for the rest of the day. Those small craft advisories will be up again on Sunday with northwest winds at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 and 3 to 5-foot seas. Monday the wind will be north at 5 to 10 knots going south in the afternoon with 3-foot seas dropping down to 2 feet late.

The rockfish are still off the New Jersey coast between Cape May and Wildwood. Monday should be a good day to runover from Lewes or Indian River and catch a few on MOJOs or Stretches

Jimmy Young and friends did just that and had a great time catching slot fish as well as rockfish much larger than the slot.

Patrick Galloway and three friends had a limit of keepers to 34 inches plus several rockfish over the slot that were released.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.