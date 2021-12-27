WGMD Fishing Report 12-26-21

Sunday saw small craft advisories up again, but Monday and Tuesday look much better. Monday will start out on the bumpy side with north winds at 10 to 15 knots that will quickly decrease to 5 to 10 southeast. Seas will start out at 3 feet then go down to 2 feet. On Tuesday the wind will be northwest at 5 to 10 knots then go north in the afternoon. Seas will run two feet or less.

As I expected, no tackle shops were open when I called on Sunday. I do think they will be available on Monday, but it is still a good idea to call before you go.

If you plan to target rockfish and head across Delaware Bay to Cape May and Wildwood, New Jersey, going in the afternoon may give you a better ride. The current will be moving up the bay in the late morning and combined with a north wind will stand those seas up around the mouth of the bay. Check your tide tables and plan your trip accordingly.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.