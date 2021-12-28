WGMD Fishing Report 12-27-21

Monday was fishable, but cold. Tuesday will see northwest winds at 5 to 10 knots going northeast late and 2-foot seas. Wednesday the wind will be southwest at 10 knots going west in the afternoon with 3-foot seas.

The only report I had on Monday was from Lewes Harbour Marina. Tommy said several rockfish were brought in by private boats.

If you go to New Jersey and are unsure how to rig Stretch plugs I have a few tips. First, rig the Stretch plugs on 6 feet of 40-pound monofilament fishing line. Tie the leader directly to the plug then run the line to a ball bearing snap swivel on the end of your main line. Your main line should be mono because it stretches and will take up the shock of the strike. I always use 30-pound Hi Seas mono line on a 113 H Penn reel.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.