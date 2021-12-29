WGMD Fishing Report 12-28-21

If you didn’t fish on Tuesday, you can’t blame the weather. Wednesday will be pretty nice with northwest winds at 5 to 10 knots going north in the afternoon with 3-foot seas and rain. On Thursday the wind will be northeast at 5 to 10 knots with seas of 2 feet and rain in the morning.

Lewes Harbour Marina had a report from Patrick Galloway who fished off of Cape May, New Jersey with three friends. Patrick caught a 34-inch keeper rockfish on a MOJO and his three friends also had their one-fish limits. They also released seven fish.

Black sea bass season ends on Friday December 31. There are a few party boats that will be running that day so call your favorite or wait until May 15, 2022.

Tog season will remain open until May 15 so you will have something to fish for. These mild days are perfect for soaking green crabs at Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.