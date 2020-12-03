WGMD Fishing Report 12-3-20

Small craft advisories were up on Wednesday and to the best of my knowledge, no boats left the dock out of Lewes, Indian River or Ocean City. Thursday looks fishable, if a bit bumpy. Seas will be three to four feet so if you are a tad queasy on the water, make sure to take whatever works for you.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said no report of rockfish during incoming water on Wednesday. That’s good news because I plan to fish there on Thursday and this time, I can’t be blamed for killing the bite.

Those who surf fish on Assateague Island National Seashore are going to have to pay a bit more for the privilege of driving on the beach. There was an 81% increase in vehicle use in 2020 and that required more expense from the Park’s budget. To make up for the shortfall the fee for a 24-hour pass will increase from $150 to $200.

The head boat Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf will sail on Thursday through Sunday for the next three weeks.This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.