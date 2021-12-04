WGMD Fishing Report 12-3-21

The only report I received on Friday was from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle as Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did not answer the phone and Lewes Harbour marina said no one went out from there. Saturday will see southeast winds reaching 5 to 10 knots in the morning then go north in the afternoon at the same speeds. Seas will run 2 feet. On Sunday, the wind will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 going east in the afternoon. Seas will reach 3 feet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle did see a few keeper tog caught out of the Indian River Inlet on Friday. The shop was able to find some sand fleas so they were able to sell them along with green crab to the tog fishermen. Their customers who fished the beach caught a few small blues and loads of spiny dog sharks on cut bait. Those sharks are good eating, but you must cutout the bloodline along the backbone as soon as you catch one.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.