WGMD Fishing Report 12-30-21

Thursday was cool and damp. According to Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina, no one was fishing out of Lewes. The phones went unanswered at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em and Old Inlet Bait and Tackle.

Friday will see east winds at 5 to 10 knots with 3-foot seas in the morning and 2-foot seas in the afternoon. On Saturday the wind will increase to south at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and 3 to 4-foot seas. There will be fog and rain in the morning.

While I have no reports from Delaware, I do have a few from Ocean City, Maryland. Captain Monty on the Morning Star failed to get a boat limit of sea bass, but according to Fish in OC he had several anglers who did limit out. Others had a mix of porgies, sea bass and big bluefish on Wednesday. Captain Chase Eberle on the Chasin’ Tides managed to put 14 keeper tog to 20 pounds in the box for his party on Wednesday.

HAPPY NEW YEAR’S

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.