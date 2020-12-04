WGMD Fishing Report 12-4-20

By
Mari Lou
-
79

Thursday was a reasonably calm day, but since it was December and a bit on the nippy side, not many boats went out.  Friday looks to be fishable with a southwest wind and air temperatures close to 60 degrees, but there is a gale warning already up for Saturday.

I went up to Indian River Inlet on Thursday morning around 10:00 AM to fish the top of the incoming current.  I started on the northside just west of the bridge and ended up at the pier.  The water was very dirty and full of seaweed.  I was casting a Storm shad and never had a touch.

I left the northside and went to the southside where I worked one of my favorite locations.  The area where the beach washes sand through the jetty and creates a little sandbar in the inlet.  My results were the same.  No fish, just seaweed.

I was surprised at the number of tog fishermen there on a Thursday in November.  I didn’t see them catch anything either before I left at 11:30.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.