WGMD Fishing Report 12-4-20

Thursday was a reasonably calm day, but since it was December and a bit on the nippy side, not many boats went out. Friday looks to be fishable with a southwest wind and air temperatures close to 60 degrees, but there is a gale warning already up for Saturday.

I went up to Indian River Inlet on Thursday morning around 10:00 AM to fish the top of the incoming current. I started on the northside just west of the bridge and ended up at the pier. The water was very dirty and full of seaweed. I was casting a Storm shad and never had a touch.

I left the northside and went to the southside where I worked one of my favorite locations. The area where the beach washes sand through the jetty and creates a little sandbar in the inlet. My results were the same. No fish, just seaweed.

I was surprised at the number of tog fishermen there on a Thursday in November. I didn’t see them catch anything either before I left at 11:30.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.