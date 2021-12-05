WGMD Fishing Report 12-4-21

Saturday, we had good fishing weather, but the fishing was not that great. For whatever reason the bite was off, however tog, black sea bass and porgies were still caught.

Sunday looks good with northeast winds at 10 to 15 knots going east in the afternoon with seas of 3 feet. Monday, the wind will be southwest at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 and 4 to 6-foot seas with rain.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina told us about a Thanksgiving catch of rockfish by Jennifer Neibauer and Westley JT Morrison south of Augustine Beach. On Saturday the Katydid and the Surface Tension had tog. The Grizzly had tog and sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Judy V brought in a mixed bag of sea bass, porgies and bluefish. A strong current in the ocean made for poor fishing conditions.

Old Inlet said tog were caught out of the inlet, but the action was slower

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.