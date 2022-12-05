WGMD Fishing Report 12-4-22

Sunday saw nice weather on land, but a small craft advisory on the ocean kept boats tied to the dock or sitting on their trailers. Monday looks good and I hope to be out on the ocean aboard the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland.

My main target on this trip will be black sea bass and ever since the meeting of the Advisory Council on Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea bass last Wednesday when the so-called Monitoring Committee decided to cut the recreational catch of black sea bass by 10% in spite of the fact that the biomass is 2.5 times the level needed to keep the fishery healthy and the fact that the recreational fishery received more fish from the commercial side.

If this 10% reduction is passed you can say goodbye to the charter and head boats in Delaware. A 17-inch size limit, a shorter season and smaller bag limit and no one is going to pay good money to fish for sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.