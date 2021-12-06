WGMD Fishing Report 12-5-21

Sunday the weather was not that bad, but when I called my usual reporting stations no one answered the phone. That usually means no one went fishing out of Lewes Harbour Marina or Indian River Marina. Since Old Inlet Bait and Tackle did not answer either I don’t have a report from the inlet or the beach.

I am pretty sure no one will be fishing on Monday with small craft advisories are up for winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and seas of 3 to 5 feet. Tuesday the wind will go northwest at 15 to 20 knits with gusts to 25 then drop down to 5 to 10 knots out of the north. Seas will run 3 to 4 feet.

While reports were slim in Delaware, Ocean City had some excellent fishing. The Angler brought in a mixed bag of flounder to 9 pounds and black sea bass to 6 pounds. Captain Willie Zimmerman on the Ro ShamBo had sea bass to 22 inches and golden tilefish to 40 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.