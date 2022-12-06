WGMD Fishing Report 12-5-22

Monday was a beautiful day for fishing, so I went fishing.

As usual, up a 0330 and at the Talbot Street Dock in Ocean City, Maryland by 0530 to board the Angler. Underway at 0600 and first lines in the water at 0800.

It was not exactly drop and crank, but then I did not expect it to be. First off, I was a bit surprised by the number of smooth dog sharks that were caught. I only caught one, but some anglers really had the touch and caught quite a few.

As far as sea bass, it was sort through the dinks for the occasional keeper. The dinks were also very adapt at taking the bait, but not the hook. If you were getting bites and then the bites stopped, you were fishing on credit.

Several anglers were fishing only for flounder. They used bucktails and Gulp and caught a few to 5.5 pounds.

At the end of the day, I had six keepers and released a few nice 12.5-inch fish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.