WGMD Fishing Report 12-6-20

Saturday was just a tad rough with a gale warning and seas to eight feet. Sunday looks almost as bad with seas to five feet and a cold northwest wind. None but the brave or foolish will be fishing on Sunday.

As we approach winter and bad weather days outnumber good ones, our fishing reports will be less frequent. We will still keep up with what’s going on in the ocean and bay and let you know when, where and on what fish are caught fish are caught.

The red-hot striped bass fishing they are experiencing in New Jersey is only a few short miles from the mouth of Delaware Bay and hope rises eternal that those big fish will stop by the Cape May Rips and give Delaware Anglers a shot. Personally, since I winterized my boat on Friday, I hope beyond hope they come close enough to the beach that even a poor surf caster like myself can reach them with a bunker head, Danny plug or a Diamond jig with a green tube.

Even without the rockfish, there will be plenty of tog around throughout the winter.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.