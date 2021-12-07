WGMD Fishing Report 12-6-21

Small craft advisories were up for Monday so no boats left the dock or trailers. Tuesday is looking a little better with northwest winds at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 dropping off in the afternoon to 10 to 15 and seas of 3 to 5 feet. Wednesday we will see the wind go north at 10 to 15 knots with seas of 3 feet and snow.

On Sunday I had reports from Fish Ocean City that Captain Keven Twilley on the Fish Bound had a boat limit of sea bass in 45 minutes. He also had 4 flounder to 6.5 pounds. Captain Chase Elberle on the Chasin’ Tides had his party’s limit of tog and was headed in by 10:30 AM. There has also been a decent bite of short rockfish with a few slot fish mixed in around the Route 50 Bridge.

Back in Delaware trolling Stretch or Rapala plugs or live-lining bunker is still catching slot rock at Ship John Light.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.