WGMD Fishing Report 12-7-21

Tuesday was much colder than Monday. The temperature at my house dropped from 66 on Monday night to 33 on Tuesday morning. Wednesday will see northeast winds of 5 to 10 knots in the morning going 10 to 15 north in the afternoon with 3-foot seas. Snow or rain in the early morning with rain in the afternoon. Thursday the wind will be northwest at 15 to 20 knots going down to 5 to 10 with seas at 3 feet then dropping down to 2 feet.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly left around 10:00 AM and was not back when I called at 4:30 PM. However, on Monday he did very well with the tog. Brandon Soltes had a real monster Delaware Citation at 16 pounds. Not too far behind was Kevin Krout with his Delaware Citation weighing 9 pounds.

As the water temperature continues to drop, the larger tog will begin to feed more aggressively.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.