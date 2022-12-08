WGMD Fishing Report 12-7-22

I was out of town all day Wednesday so if anyone went fishing, I will have that report on Friday. I do know it was wet, dark and dreary where I was so I expect fishing activity was somewhat slow.

Getting back to fishing for tog, which is all we will have left once we get back out on the ocean; you will need a rod will a good back bone to pull your fish out of the structure. Those first few seconds after you set the hook are critical. As you set the hook, you should be cranking up line at the same time. You want to snatch that critter as far away from the structure as you can before he knows what happened and starts heading back home.

Set your drag with a pair of Channel-Locks. This ain’t sport fishing. This is meat fishing.

Your conventional reel should be filled with 40 to 60-pound braid and have a shock leader of 40 to 60-pound Fluorocarbon. Tie a one-hook rig without any hardware.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.