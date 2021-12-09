WGMD Fishing Report 12-8-21

While I spent Wednesday slaving over a hot keyboard, I was watching the few leaves left on the trees that weren’t moving and wising I was fishing. Imagine my surprise when I called Lewes Harbour Marian and found out nobody left the dock. No one answered the phone at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em or at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. I guess I am going to start calling earlier in the day.

I did get a short report from Captain Cary Evens on the Grizzly. He posted a photo on Facebook of one of his customers holding a nice rockfish that I believe was caught from Delaware waters.

The marine forecast looks reasonable beginning on Thursday afternoon. A small craft advisory is up for Thursday morning with northwest winds at 15 to 20 knots, but they will fall out in the afternoon to 5 to 10. Seas will be 4 feet then drop down to 3 feet. Friday will see winds at 10 to 15 knots out of the southwest with gusts to 20 with 3 to 4-foot seas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.