WGMD Fishing Report 12-8-22

Small craft advisories were up on Thursday and it looks like they will be up well in to the foreseeable future.

The good folks that want to restrict the menhaden fleet in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay suffered another defeat on Wednesday. The governor proposed a plan that would have kept the menhaden purse sine boats a mile off the beach all the way from Virginia Beach around the entire coast of Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. In addition, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel would have a one-half mile barrier. This proposal was supported by the Virginia CCA, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the American Sportfishing Association and some other national groups.

If anyone of those groups had asked me, I could have told them they didn’t stand a chance against Omega Protein in Virginia. And they didn’t.

On Wednesday the Virginia Marine Resources Commission killed this idea.

At first, I wondered why a Virginia Governor would propose such a thing. Then I realized he knew the idea was D.O.A.

