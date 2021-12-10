WGMD Fishing Report 12-9-21

Small craft advisories were up for Thursday morning so several boats left later in the day and were not back in time for this report. Friday will see southwest winds at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and seas of 3 to 4 feet. On Saturday the wind will be out of the south at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and seas of 5 to 8 feet. It is possible we will have a gale warning on Saturday.

I spoke with Captain Cary Evans and he told me the rockfish his party caught ate a green crab fished for tog on ocean structure. He is seeing quite a few rockfish well beyond the Three-Mile-Limit where it is illegal to fish for them. He is also catching boat limits of tog on his trips to ocean structure.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said tog are still being caught out of Indian River Inlet on green crabs. Rockfish in the 20 to 25-inch range are taking bucktails with yellow worms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.