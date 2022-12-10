WGMD Fishing Report 12-9-22

Right now, small craft advisories are up through Sunday and from the Marine Forecast I still don’t see an end in sight.

I missed the folks at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. I think they are closing early in the winter. I will call earlier on Saturday.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats sailed on Friday.

When we do get back fishing, tog will be the only target unless the rockfish finally do make an appearance.

If you fish from a charter or head boat the captain and mates will set the anchor, but when using your own boat, you will have to do it yourself.

Once you get a good mark above the structure on your SONAR, drop an orange float, like a big TIDE bottle on a shas weight, to mark the spot. Next, drift away from the float while watching your heading on the compass or GPS. Next, runback past the float using the same heading far enough so when you come back on the anchor rode you will be over the structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.