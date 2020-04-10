WGMD Fishing Report 4-10-20

Gale warnings were up for Thursday and Friday with a severe thunderstorm warning up for Thursday afternoon. A few brave souls did fish the inlet and the beach early in the morning, but by noon anyone with a lick of common sense headed for home.

Clark at Old Inlet said short rockfish were caught from Indian River Inlet on jigs and from the surf on bloodworms early on Thursday morning.

Just as I feared, crowds showed up at the state parks and wildlife areas on Wednesday causing DNREC Secretary Shawn Gavin to limit the number of people that will be allowed to visit these areas. Beginning on Friday, April 10, vehicle access will be limited at times when visitor usage is observed to be causing crowding and preventing safe social distancing. These limits will be enforced by DNREC’s Natural Resources Police.

We are still allowed to surf fish from our vehicles if we have a current surf fishing permit, keep 20 yards between vehicles and maintain six feet safe social distancing between anglers.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.