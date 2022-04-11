WGMD Fishing Report 4-10-22

After seven consecutive days, small craft warnings should come down on Monday.

I called all my contacts from Odessa to Long Neck on Sunday and they all had the same report; white perch on bloodworms from the tidal rivers and creeks. No boats went out unless they were fishing for perch or they went after bass and pickerel in the freshwater ponds.

Next week we are supposed to get daytime temperatures in the 80s, which will be a major change, but that warm air will cause the wind to blow when it meets the cold water in the bay and ocean. It may also cause some very thick fog in the morning. Like the man said,” If it ain’t one thing it’s another.”

The water temperature in the Back Bays and the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal only has to go up a few more degrees before the flounder begin to feed. I certainly hope these warm daytime temperatures heat the shallow water up enough to put the flounder in a feeding mood.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.