WGMD Fishing Report 4-11-20

Gale warnings were up on Friday and it looks pretty windy for the next several days. There were even whitecaps on Red Mill Pond.

The Maryland DNR has decided on the Chesapeake Bay striped bass regulations for summer and fall. Beginning on May 16 and running until August 15 and then starting again on September 1 and continuing until December 10 anglers will be allowed one striped bass per day with a minimum size of 19 inches. During the period between August 15 and September 1 it will be illegal to target striped bass and catch and release will be prohibited. Charter and head boat captains and mates may not retain a striped bass for personal consumption. Nothing was mentioned about charter or head boat customers having a two-fish bag limit. Public comment was overwhelmingly opposed to this proposal and it appears it did not become a part of the regulation.

It remains to be seen how many anglers will venture out on the bay for one striped bass.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.