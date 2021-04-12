WGMD Fishing Report 4-11-21

Sunday was a rare day in April with warm temperatures, light winds and no rain. Lots of people fishing, and a few actually caught something.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa told us about fourteen-year-old Matthew Santoro who caught a 7.58-pound snakehead on a chatterbait and an 8.4- pound blue catfish on a nightcrawler out of Blackbird Creek. His friend, fifteen-year-old Carter Goldsmith, had a 6.33-pound channel catfish on a catfish bait from the same creek. Patty also told us she has seen some photos of decent-sized rockfish caught from Green’s Beach on bloodworms.

Dan’s Tackle said he saw a couple of black drum caught from Broadkill Beach.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said she had a call that someone was bringing in a rockfish, but they had not arrived when we called.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said it was the same old story. Small tog from the Inlet on crabs and small rockfish on swim shads.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.