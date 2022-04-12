WGMD Fishing Report 4-11-22

I am happy to report the weather did improve, but sad to say the fishing has remained about the same.

We did have one good report from Lewes Harbour Marina. Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had a two-man limit of tog on Monday. I suspect he was fishing the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers, but that is only a guess.

I spoke with Old Inlet Bait and Tackle and they had the same report they have had for the past two weeks. Small tog on green crabs, shrimp and, when you can get them, sand fleas, out of Indian River Inlet. Small rockfish are being caught by those willing to brave the cold and fish the pre-dawn hours with soft plastics. It was 31 degrees at my house on Monday morning.

The guys and girls in North Jersey are hammering the big stripers in Raritan Bay. They are trolling and casting big plugs and catching stripers well over 40 inches. Let’s hope we get some fish like that here.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.