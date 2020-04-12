WGMD Fishing Report 4-12-20

The weather just won’t give us a break. We had gale warnings and now we are going to storm warnings for Monday with winds to 55 knots and seas to nine feet or more. On top of the wind we are supposed to get heavy rain. At least the weather makes it easier for fishermen to stay home and obey the governor’s emergency order.

I did take a ride on Saturday to check out the fishing around Lewes. I saw two boats working in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, but I doubt they caught anything due to the wind and the dirty water. I did speak with an angler fishing the bank at Canary Creek and he hadn’t had a bite. All the charter and head boats are still on the hard.

At the entrance to Cape Henlopen State Park I watched as a park guard turned away an out of state resident. The park was reasonably crowded with walkers and folks on bikes. Counted three trucks on the beach at Herring Point. Everyone I saw was keeping a safe distance from each other.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.