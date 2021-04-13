WGMD Fishing Report 4-12-21

Monday was not a pretty day for fishing. We had east winds and a heavy fog that made being outside pretty miserable, especially in the morning. Small craft advisories are up for Tuesday.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said the weather and sea conditions at Broadkill Beach discouraged most folks from fishing there on Monday.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina told us some tog were caught at the Outer Wall on Monday with green crab the best bait. My guess is the bayside of the wall was the safest place to fish. The Lewes Harbour Marina Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament will be held on May 21. As always, proceeds from this contest will go to the Pancreatic Cancer Network.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had some very good news. Bluefish in the three to five-pound range showed up at the inlet on Monday. Swim shads cast for rockfish kept losing their tails. When anglers switched to metal, they started catching blues. Rockfish to 25 inches were caught on bloodworms from the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.