WGMD Fishing Report 4-12-22

We finally had a beautiful spring day and the fish cooperated, sort of.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid ran on Tuesday and brought back a few tog. The big news was the big white perch caught out of the Broadkill River on bloodworms. The fish ran from 11 to 13 inches and were caught from shore.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle said he had one customer try the Outer Wall for tog and bring back six keepers. Another fished the surf with clams and caught a nice rockfish that was just under keeper size. The high hook for the day was a customer who worked the Broadkill River for 75 white perch on bloodworms.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said lots of folks were out on such a beautiful day, but the keeper tog remained elusive at Indian River Inlet.

Right now, the weather looks decent right through the Easter and Passover weekend. Back in the day, when everybody closed on Good Friday, that’s when we started to surf fish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.