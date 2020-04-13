WGMD Fishing Report 4-13-20

I hope everyone had a good Easter Sunday and their Passover celebration is going as well as can be expected under these trying conditions. As far as fishing, we had small craft advisories up on Sunday and there will be storm warnings for Monday with winds to 60 knots and waves to 16 feet. The strange thing is the wind will be out of the south. Usually these equinox storms come out of the north-northeast. I can’t remember one this strong with winds coming from the south.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported on a single bluefish caught from Fenwick Island on Sunday morning. No further details were available. Tog continue to be taken from the rocks at the inlet on green crabs and sand fleas. Slack water remains the best time to fish.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said he checked in several citation white perch last week. Most were caught on bloodworms anywhere from Woodland to Collins Beach. Big catfish were also caught from the same general locations on bloodworms or cut bunker.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.