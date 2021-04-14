WGMD Fishing Report 4-13-21

Tuesday saw small craft advisories up and apparently not much action on the fishing front. Only one tackle shop answered my calls and that was Lewes Harbour Marina. Their report was nothing reported on Tuesday. The weather looks a bit unsettled for the rest of the week.

Wednesday, April 14, is the day DNREC will issue 1,000 vouchers for 1,000 Surf-Fishing Permits. The vouchers will be available at State Park offices that will be open from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM. In Sussex County, Cape Henlopen will have 250 vouchers, Delaware Seashore will have 250 and Trap Pond State Park will have 100 vouchers. You must pay for the voucher when you pick it up and you must pick up your Surf-Fishing Permit at the same location where you received your voucher.

Sometime in May, restrictive Surf-Fishing Permits will become available. They will allow access during the week until September 7 then 24/7 until December 31.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.