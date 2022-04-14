WGMD Fishing Report 4-13-22

Another beautiful day and even more fish were caught.

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had Logan out to the ocean for tog and while he had to hit a couple of locations, he did find a spot where they were chewing. He ended the trip with a two-man limit released 10 or 12 keepers and lots of shorts. The he came in and took his grandson Noah Hill perch fishing. Noah made his granddad proud by catching 2.14-pound citation white perch.

My friend Dan Newman emailed me to say he hit the Indian River Inlet around 5:30 AM and caught a 16-inch rockfish on a soft plastic. He saw several others taken on the same type of lure and on flies. He said some of the more dedicated anglers told him the bite was really hot at 4:30 AM.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said Frank Marshall went tog fishing on an ocean wreck and caught the first flounder of the year.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.