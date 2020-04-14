WGMD Fishing Report 4-14-20

I believe it is safe to say no one went fishing on Monday. There were storm warnings up and the rain was coming across in sheets. The rest of the week does not look inviting with wind and rain almost every day. Perhaps when this is over the blues, shad and drum will arrive. At least the weather will make it easier to stay home and keep the social distancing as per the governor’s orders.

I have been doing a lot of reading and am just about full up with spy stories and murder mysteries. I have also read all the latest Fisherman and Salt Water Sportsman Magazines. Last night I picked up my Chapman’s Piloting, Seamanship and Small Boat Handling. Now I won’t be reading it word for word, but skimming over the chapters and reading some that perhaps we have not studied in awhile like Tides and Currents, The Mariner’s Compass and The Nautical Chart certainly wouldn’t hurt. I know it’s too much to hope for, but if the folks who run those pontoon boats in Rehoboth Bay would read and obey the Rules of the Road that would be wonderful.

