WGMD Fishing Report 4-14-21

Wednesday saw decent weather with warm air temperatures, but the water in the bay and ocean is still on the cold side. Rain is in the forecast for Thursday and the wind is going to up on Friday. Right now, the weekend looks fair.

Wow, the 1,000 vouchers for Surf-Fishing Permits went fast. Cars began lining up at Cape Henlopen State Park at 11:30 PM Tuesday night and by 7:30 AM on Wednesday morning the maximum number of 250 vehicles were in line and the sales, that weren’t supposed to begin until 8:00 AM, were declared over.

I spoke with Old Inlet Bait and Tackle and they said the lines at Delaware Seashore State were just as long. They also reported a few small tog caught at the Inlet on crab and a few rockfish on swim shads.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina told us he cleaned three tog caught at the Outer Wall.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.