WGMD Fishing Report 4-14-22

Small craft advisories were up on Thursday keeping boats close to shore.

At Henlopen Bait and Tackle, Jordan said one customer was trolling a Stretch 25 down the beach between Fenwick Island and Rehoboth when he caught a nice rockfish that he thought might have passed the 28-inch mark, but he released it anyway. Jordan also had a report of a black drum caught at Three Rs Road on a sand flea. All other surf reports indicated smooth dog sharks were the catch of the day.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda reported that young Alex Osborne went fishing with his dad, who is a member of the Lewes Tog Club. They fished the Outer Wall on board the family boat, Tog Gypsea and Alex caught a 5.25-pound tog on a green crab.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said it was more short tog and rockfish out of the Inlet and more sharks and skates off the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.