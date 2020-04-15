WGMD Fishing Report 4-15-20

Tuesday was sunny and reasonably warm, but small craft advisories were up. I called a couple of tackle shops and was told, to the best of their knowledge, no one has been fishing. I am sure that’s true as the weather on Monday was sure to dirty the water and it will take a day or two to settle out. The weather for the rest of the week doesn’t look very good. Either wind or rain or both are on the menu right on through the weekend.

While we are still stuck inside and getting back to books, those by Hemingway and Jimmy Buffett are always entertaining. If any literary snobs are listening, I am sure they just had a heart attack by me mentioning Hemingway and Buffett together, but I find both very good in their own way. Granted, Jimmy is unlikely to win a Pulitzer Prize, but his books are lighthearted which is something Hemingway never mastered. Nick Lyons is another good story teller and his tales are short so you don’t have to spend a lot of time on each one.

