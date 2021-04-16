WGMD Fishing Report 4-15-21

Thursday started out a bit damp, but the sun came out in the afternoon. Unfortunately, the fish did not. Small craft advisories are up for Friday, so I don’t expect fishing to improve.

I called Lewes Harbour Marine, Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em and Old Inlet Bait and Tackle to hear the same sad story. No fish all day. The last time I spoke with Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa she said a few rockfish had been caught at Green’s Beach on bunker and bloodworms. I also heard a report of rockfish at the power Plant, but it was not good enough for me to take a trip up there.

It looks like if you are determined to catch a fish this weekend your best bet will be the stocked trout streams in New Castle County or one of the many ponds available throughout the state. The upper reaches of the tidal creeks and rivers could also provide some action.

The trout streams do require a trout stamp, but all the other waters only require a general fishing license. Our ponds have some very nice bass, crappie and pickerel and they are seldom crowded.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.