WGMD Fishing Report 4-15-22

Fishing was good on Friday.

Captain Brent on the Katydid welcomed Tucker Warren Wiest at 7 pounds, 7 ounces to his crew. Congratulations to the Weist family.

At Henlopen Bait and Tackle, Jordan had one customer take his kayak out to the Ice Breakers and the Outer Wall where he caught 11 tog on sand fleas and green crabs. He didn’t say how many were keepers. Another customer fished Three Rs Road and used bloodworms and sand fleas to catch a black drum. Jordan also had a report of a nice rockfish caught at Herring Point on sand fleas. The first flounder have been caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp! and minnows.

Dan’s Tackle reported that a 20-pound black drum was caught from Assateague Island on a bloodworm Fishbites. The first black drum has been caught at Broadkill Beach.

Fish in OC reported that Chris Peters had a 30-pound black drum from the Assateague surf on Fishbites crab.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.