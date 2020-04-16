WGMD Fishing Report – 4-16-20

Wednesday was a bit cool and windy and I couldn’t find any report of fish being caught other than some big white perch out of the Broadkill River. Small craft advisories are up for Thursday, so I don’t think fishing is going to improve.

The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council has proposed permitting and electronic reporting requirements for recreational tile fishermen. Recreational fishermen, including charter and head boats not fishing with paid passengers, will have to obtain a federal vessel permit to target or retain golden or blueline tilefish north of the Virginia/North Carolina line. These vessels would also be required to submit an electronic report of the trip within 24 hours of returning.

To find out more about these proposed regulations go online and check out NOAA Fisheries website.

I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. Sooner or later, all saltwater fishermen are going to have to report every trip they make. It is the only way fishery managers can have an accurate count of the fish we catch.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.