WGMD Fishing Report 4-16-21

Friday was sunny but windy and to the best of my knowledge fishing was poor to pitiful. Truth be told, I had a fall on Friday and by the time I recovered it was too late to make my usual phone calls. I did stop by Lewes Harbour Marina early in the day and they had not seen or heard of a fish. Not to worry about my fall. I landed on my head so no serious damage.

The Coast Guard has issued a warning that they will be enforcing a new law passed by Congress that will require all boats less than 26 feet in length to have a motor cut-off switch installed and working. The only exception will be for boats with an enclosed cabin.

Since I have an open 16-foot Starcraft with a 40-HP Mercury motor I am one of the people who will have to purchase and install a cut-off switch. The purchase part was easy. I went on Amazon and bought one for $20. It came in a few days without any instructions on how to install the darn thing. I suspect there is an outboard mechanic in my future.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.