WGMD Fishing Report 4-16-22

Fishing was outstanding on Saturday!

Mrs. Taylor at Taylored Tackle said Colt Williamson caught a 9.60-pound snakehead on a spinnerbait out of the Nanticoke River on Saturday. She also reported good white perch fishing at the Laurel spillway and at Phillips Landing. Bloodworms have been the best bait for the perch.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid, Top Fin and Savannah Lynn all fished ocean structure and all caught good numbers of tog.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle had good reports from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal where five keeper flounder were caught on Gulp!, minnows and squid. Two rockfish were caught from the surf on sand fleas and one was taken from a boat trolling a white swimbait. The surf produced plenty of dog sharks and some skates. A 12-pound black drum was caught at Broadkill Beach on sand fleas. A father and son fished a few ponds between Lewes and Milford and caught lots of sunfish.

