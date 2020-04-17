WGMD Fishing Report 4-17-20

Thursday was cold and windy with lots of sunshine. I checked with my usual sources and both said fishing activity was nil. As far as saltwater fishing goes, there is really nothing to fish for during these windy days other than small rockfish at the Indian River Inlet and the occasional tog in the same location. Tog fishing is more productive at the Outer Wall and over inshore structure when the wind lays down, but I can’t remember the last time that happened.

The water temperature at Lewes and Cape May is in the low fifties so when the weather heats up it won’t be long before whenever flounder are going to come our way arrive.

Trout fishing remains good in New Castle County. The Fish and Wildlife folks have staggered the restocking schedule to keep anglers from crowding the banks the day the trucks arrive. I won’t make the journey up there this year because of the virus restrictions. I started fishing at Beaver Run when I was eight or nine years old and always look forward to going back each spring during trout season.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.