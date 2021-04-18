WGMD Fishing Report 4-17-21

Saturday was mild, but chilly, with a brisk northwest wind. I attended a funeral, and there is nothing to break the wind at a graveyard. Fortunately, some folks had it better than me and actually went fishing. Of course, the good news is, it wasn’t my funeral.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina had some very good new to report. Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin fished the Outer Wall on Saturday and returned with a catch of tog. Captain Mark, who used to run the Thelma Dale, is now running the Savannah Lynn. He fished several reef sites and put together a nice catch of tog for his customers.

From Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we heard about a 40-inch rockfish that was estimated at 30 pounds, caught and released at Three Rs Road. The Indian River Inlet has produced a few small rockfish on swim shads and bucktails and a few small tog on sand fleas and crab. There are even few small rockfish in the surf on sand fleas and bloodworms.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said a few small black drum were caught at Broadkill Beach on sand fleas.

