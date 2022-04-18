WGMD Fishing Report 4-17-22

There was a small craft advisory up on Sunday and a gale warning is expected on Monday.

I hope everyone enjoyed their Easter, Passover and Ramadan holiday.

Every reporting station I called on Sunday was closed.

There will be a major change in the black sea bass regulations beginning on May 15. The minimum size limit will increase to 13 inches and the season will end on December 11. This is the result of some very bad data from the Marine Recreational Informational Program. The data is so bad the fish counters at NOAA were told to change the system, which they did, and the new system is almost as bad as the old. Then they went back and used the bad data in the old system to compute with the almost as bad data in the new system to prove we over-fished black sea bass and now we have to pay that back. This in spite of the fact that the spawning stock biomass is two-and-a-half times as high as needed.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.