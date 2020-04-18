WGMD Fishing Report 4-18-20

Friday began with subfreezing temperatures, frost and light winds, but soon built into small craft advisories. I expect they will carry on right through the rest of the weekend. It seems like we had spring all winter and now we have winter all spring.

I did see an unconfirmed report of flounder behind Ocean City. It would not be unreasonable for them to show up there with all the shallow water they have from Assawoman Bay down to Assateague Island.

I would not be surprised to hear of flounder out of Indian River Bay if we could just get a few days with warm weather and light winds. The flats from the mouth of White’s Creek to Southshore Marina and back up the bay to the Junction Buoy for Massey’s Ditch hold flounder during the early part of the run. This area is best fished on the flood tide early in the morning before boat traffic stirs up the water. A single minnow on a circle hook without any weight has worked well for me as I caught an eight pounder there many years ago.

