WGMD Fishing Report 4-18-21

Sunday was a nice day for fishing, but once again, the fish had better things to do. We are beginning to see some activity from the bay and ocean with tog, but so far, not much else.

At Captain Bones in Odessa, we learned that trout fishing at White Clay Creek in Newark remains very good. Several fish in excess of three pounds were checked in last week and with another week of decent weather on the way, the good fishing should continue. Trout have been caught on a variety of baits including minnows, Rooster Tail Spinners, earthworms, flies and corn. White perch and catfish have been caught along the shoreline of the Delaware River on bloodworms and cut bait.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said small black drum were caught at Broadkill Beach on clams and sand fleas. Tog were brought in on private boats from ocean structure.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle we heard about the first flounder of the season. It was caught at the VFW Slough, but we don’t know by whom or on what.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.