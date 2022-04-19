WGMD Fishing Report 4-18-22

If you stepped outside on Monday, you have a pretty good idea why nobody went fishing. Tuesday won’t be much better.

I did get a freshwater report from Sunday morning. Ed O’Donnell fished the fly-fishing only section of White Clay Creek and hooked 12 trout, landing eight. He had two browns and six rainbows. The flies he used were green weene, olive mini bugger and orange egg pattern.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s report, black sea bass regulations will be more restrictive in 2022. However, summer flounder regulations will be a tiny bit more lenient. This year you will be able to keep a 16-inch summer flounder. I have read the reason why this has happened and I am still not quite sure why. I am not going to argue, I am going to take the good with the bad.

This nor’easter is going to drop a lot of rain, flood the marsh and generally mess up the fishing. Let’s hope we can recover by the weekend.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.