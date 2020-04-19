WGMD Fishing Report 4-19-20

As if the wind wasn’t bad enough, good old Mother Nature sent us some cold rain on Saturday morning just to make sure even the most dedicated anglers would stay at home. I think she is working with Governor Carney to make sure we follow his guidelines. There will be a very small weather window on Sunday before the wind picks back up and on Monday we get more rain.

I did get a confirmed report of a flounder caught behind Ocean City by Scott Lenox. Scott even sent a photo of the fish with him holding his prize. He was fishing the Thorofare with white Gulp! and had one bite that turned out to be a 17-inch flounder.

Not that is does us any good in Delaware, but my son Ric did catch a 50-inch red drum from his kayak off of Fisherman’s Island in Virginia. In Cape Hatteras they are catching both red and black drum from the surf along with sea mullet, blowfish and speckled trout. In New Jersey, Raritan Bay has been full of stripers. Meanwhile, we in Delaware suffer in silence.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.