WGMD Fishing Report 4-19-21

Monday was not the best weather day, but fish were caught by those who braved a little rain. Tuesday looks like the only good day for the rest of the week.

Amanda told us about a private boat that caught eight tog to Austin Mendez’s 10.21 citation winner.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was one short rockfish after the other at the South Pocket on Monday morning. Four-inch paddletails or swimshads in light colors were the hot baits.

We have a few reports that came in late from Sunday. Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Sandra and Nick Roof fished Broadkill Beach where Nick caught a nice eating-size black drum. Paul Elwood had a nice cod while fishing on the Savannah Lynn. Chandler Vanderslice caught a big carp on an earthworm out of Silver Lake by Rehoboth Elementary School.

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had Mr. Kim and Mr. Lee out for an afternoon trip and they caught six keeper tog on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.